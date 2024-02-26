Courtney Clenney's Lawyers Talk to Court TV, Outline Motion to Dismiss

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Julie Grant interviewed 2 of OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney's attorneys, who insisted their client acted in self-defense. They discussed their motion to dismiss for prosecutorial misconduct, outlining those misconduct allegations. (2/26/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?