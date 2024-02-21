Courtney Clenney’s parents file motions to suppress and dismiss

MIAMI (Court TV) – Courtney Clenney‘s parents have filed a motion to suppress and motion to dismiss for prosecutorial misconduct.

Kim and Deborah Clenney, along with their daughter Courtney, are charged with unauthorized access to a computer, computer system, or electronic device. Prosecutors say they accessed Christian Obumseli’s laptop after he was fatally stabbed.

OnlyFans model Courtney, 27, is accused of murdering Obumseli, who was her boyfriend. All three Clenneys are expected to appear in court to face those computer crimes allegations on March 8.

Last month, Kim, 60, and Deborah, 57, were taken into custody at their Austin home on an arrest warrant out of Miami. They were extradited to Miami, booked and released. It is believed that they used Obumseli’s laptop to tap into his iCloud account containing documents, notes, photos and contact information.

WATCH: OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney’s Parents Speak Out After Arrest

Kim and Deborah are back in Austin and are not required to appear in-person at their hearings in Miami.

Courtney allegedly killed Obumseli during an argument at their condo on April 3, 2022. She has pled not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder with a weapon, claiming self-defense, and has been jailed awaiting trial since Aug. 2022.

Kim allegedly took Obumseli’s laptop from the couple’s condo while clearing out the home following Obumseli’s death. He later handed the device over to attorneys for Obumseli’s family.