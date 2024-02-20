'Coward' Adam Montgomery's Next Stop Might Be the Witness Stand

Julie Grant said that "despicable, sorry excuse for a father" Montgomery may take the stand because if he's a person who uses violence as the state alleges, then he's likely obsessed with power and control and will try to manipulate jurors. (2/20/24)

'Coward' Adam Montgomery's Next Stop Might Be the Witness Stand

