'Coward' Adam Montgomery's Next Stop Might Be the Witness Stand

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Julie Grant said that "despicable, sorry excuse for a father" Montgomery may take the stand because if he's a person who uses violence as the state alleges, then he's likely obsessed with power and control and will try to manipulate jurors. (2/20/24)
Do you want to continue watching?