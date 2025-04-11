interview with a killer season 2 banner

CT v. Jose Morales: Pivotal Moments From Day 2

Mira Watkins, a clothes bin worker found a Diaper Genie covered in a red substance and a letter addressed to victim, Christine Holloway. Jose Morales is charged with murder in the death of Holloway. The couple's daughter, 1, is missing. (4/11/25) MORE

Domestic Violence, Missing Persons, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Jose Morales, Christine Holloway and Vanessa

CT v. Jose Morales: Pivotal Moments From Day 2

Jose Morales in court

CT v. Jose Morales: Pivotal Moments From Day 1

Brandon Barnes booking photo

Codefendant Accuses Brandon Barnes Of Psychological Torture

Kendall Mims in court

Kendall Mims' Attorney Describes 'Psychological Horror Movie'

Jesus Monroy in court

Judge Grants Jesus Monroy Bond

Linda and Todd Stermer

Fire Investigator Recalls Linda Stermer Explaining Why She Ran to the Van

graphic image of a show's title and logo

SNEEK PEAK: Inside the Jury Room | Trial & Error: Why Did O.J. Win?

Linda Stermer / Ken Thompson

Neighbor Noticed Blood On and Under Stermers’ Van

Smiling woman glances at birthday cupcakes.

Judge Ashley Addresses Outcry Over Henning Verdict

photo of ashley henning, cousin and friend

'I'm Furious': Ashley Henning's Friend, Cousin Blame Race For Verdict

John Williams

'Cowards': Victim Ashley Henning's Cousin Calls Out Jurors, Judge Responds

Jordan Henning Sentenced

Jordan Henning Sentenced After First-Degree Manslaughter Conviction

MORE VIDEOS