CT v. Jose Morales: Pivotal Moments From Day 2

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Mira Watkins, a clothes bin worker found a Diaper Genie covered in a red substance and a letter addressed to victim, Christine Holloway. Jose Morales is charged with murder in the death of Holloway. The couple's daughter, 1, is missing. (4/11/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?