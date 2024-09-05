Darrell Brooks Back in Court, Cries in Front of Judge

Darrell Brooks, serving multiple life sentences for the Waukesha Christmas Parade crash, was sentenced in a separate attack on an ex-girlfriend. For that attack, he pled no contest to recklessly endangering safety and felony intimidation. (9/5/24) MORE

Darrell Brooks Back in Court, Cries in Front of Judge

Sarah Boone and Jorge Torres' History of Domestic Violence

Missing Michigan Wife Trial: Victim Dee Warner's Brother Speaks Out

Mother Texted Son: 'I'm scared for my life...he tried to strangle me'

State Wants to Keep Clenney Laptop Evidence After Case Dismissed

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Father To Be Sentenced for Death of Son

Bond Companies Ordered to Answer Questions in Court

Black Swan Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

Black Swan Murder Trial: Day 6 Recap

Black Swan Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal Closing

Prosecution's Closing Arguments: The 'Black Swan' Murder Trial

Wife Stabs Husband Murder Trial: Was Michael Ricci an Abuse Victim?

