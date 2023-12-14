Defendant Explains Telling Son To Drip Hot Sauce on Brother's Genitals

- Watch Live
- Latest News
- Current Trials
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Latest News
- Current Trials
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Defendant is asked why she suggested her special needs son's brother drip hot sauce on his genitals, why she forced the child to stand against a wall with his nose against a door, and why she refused to let her mother-in-law in the home. (12/14/23) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?