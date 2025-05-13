Diddy's Ex, Cassie Ventura Says She Was 'Young' & 'Insanely Jealous'

Cassie Ventura testified that her relationship with Diddy ran the gamut from good times to arguments and physical altercations, and he frequently became violent with her. Ventura said that she was 'young' and 'insanely jealous.' (5/13/25) MORE

smiling couple in formal wear on Grammys red carpet

Cassie Ventura: I Needed Drugs to Endure Diddy's Disturbing 'Freak Offs'

Couple dressed fancy at a fancy event

Cassie Ventura: Diddy Instructed Two People To Urinate on Me at Once

Cassie & Diddy

CASSIE VENTURA AND DIDDY

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: Cassie Ventura Details 'Freak-Offs'

Sketch of Diddy in court

Judge To Allow Jury To See Texts Between Cassie And Sean 'Diddy' Combs

courtroom sketch of 3 men

Diddy Day 1: 'Love, Jealousy, Infidelity, Violence, and a LOT of Baby Oil'

diddy incourt

Diddy Stands in Court As Defense Describes Him As 'Charismatic'

cassie ventura and diddy

Prosecution: Sex Trafficking Trial Covers '20 Years' of Diddy's Crimes

graphic with text and sean combs' photo

Jury Seated For Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sex Trafficking Trial

Diddy looks at camera

Inside Diddy's Jury Selection: How Is Race A Factor?

