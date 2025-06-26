Diddy Trafficking Trial: Both Sides Expected to Take 4 Hours For Closings

Closing arguments are underway in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' federal trial, with both the prosecution and defense expected to deliver closings that could last four hours each. Combs is standing trial on allegations of sex trafficking. (6/26/25) MORE

Celebrities on Trial, Sex Crimes

Latest Videos

gfx of a man and a woman with words printed on screen

Prosecutor: Cassie Stayed Because Saying 'No' to Diddy Was Not An Option

Sean Diddy Combs

Diddy Trafficking Trial: Both Sides Expected to Take 4 Hours For Closings

split screen of R. Kelly and his attorney

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: How Is His Case Similar To R. Kelly's?

julie grant at diddy's trial

Prosecution's Closing Breaks Down Charges in Diddy's Federal Trial

transcript of an audio recording

Listen to Diddy's Word-for-Word Exchange With the Judge, Recreated By AI

close-up of the jury's verdict form in the Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial

Take a Look at the Diddy Jury's Verdict Form

diddy trial charges

Federal Prosecutors Move to 'Streamline' Instructions in Diddy's Trial

text exchange

'Jane' Says Diddy's Dark, Sleazy Demands Make Her Disgusted with Herself

gfx of 2 men with their words printed on-screen

Defense Rests in Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial

Gov't rests case in Diddy trial

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial: Prosecution Rests Its Case

Diddy Sketch

Diddy Trial: Defense Says Texts Show Alleged Victims As Willing Participants

Diddy Jury Watches Sexually Explicit Videos From 'Marathon' Hotel Nights

MORE VIDEOS