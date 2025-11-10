Digital Forensics Det. Analyzes Defendant Devyn Michaels' SUV GPS Data

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
Digital Forensics Detective Jared Spangler takes the stand and analyzes defendant Devyn Michaels SUV GPS data. Michaels, a former adult film star, is accused of killing and decapitating her ex-boyfriend while she was married to his son. (11/10/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?