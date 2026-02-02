Do Jurors Believe Brendan Banfield or Au Pair Juliana Magalhães?

- Watch Live
As deliberations continue in Brendan Banfield's double murder trial, Court TV ponders whether the jurors believe au pair Juliana Magalhães or Banfield. Charlie Adelson's attorneys are set to argue for a new trial. (2/2/26) MORE
