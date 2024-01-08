Donna Adelson Back in Court Tuesday

Donna Adelson faces charges in connection with the murder of her former son-in-law, FSU law professor Dan Markel. Adelson, whose son Charlie was convicted on the same charges, was arrested while trying to flee the country. (1/8/24)   MORE

