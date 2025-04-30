Donna Adelson Trial May Get Pushed Back Again

- Watch Live
Donna Adelson’s defense requests to delay June 3 trial start, saying they need time to review new evidence including wiretaps and over 80,000 e-mails. Adelson faces murder and other charges related to the death of ex-son-in-law Dan Markel. (4/30/25) MORE
