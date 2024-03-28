Front-End Loader v. Front-End Loader in Riveting Low-Speed Chase

A disgruntled ex-waste management company employee allegedly stole a 75,000 pound tractor, leading police on a low-speed chase. Police vehicles were no match for the massive front loader, so law enforcement use another tractor to stop him! (3/27/24)

Cop uses front-end loader to stop front-end loader.

Escaped inmate captured outside a Planet Fitness.

Escaped Inmate Caught at Planet Fitness: So Much for 'Judgement Free'

Image where suspects' heads were replaced with Lego heads.

Everything Is Awesome When Your Identity is 'Blocked'

Carlee Russell at her plea hearing.

Carlee Russell Enters Plea in Fake Abduction Case

Witness in Young Thug who said he was high on the stand.

Young Thug RICO Trial Witness: 'I'm So High Right Now, Y'all'

Naked Beach Arrest: Lewd or Nude?

Person in Tigger costume who broke into vape shop.

Guy In a Tigger Costume Breaks Into Vape Shop

House that was bombed.

Man Bombs Woman's Home, Plots for Her Daughter to Be Eaten By Python

Florida DUI suspect who made jokes during arrest.

DUI Suspect Picks the Wrong Time to Make a Joke

Rats Break Into New Orleans Police HQ, Eat Marijuana in Evidence Room

Roswell Police Dept.'s new logo.

Roswell Police Dept. Debuts Spacey New Uniform Patch

Man who joked about having a bomb at the airport.

Man Who Joked About Having Bomb at Airport Says He Was Trying to Flirt

