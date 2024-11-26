Hearing Held for Menendez Brothers

Two of Lyle and Eric Menendez's aunts testified on their behalf at a hearing Monday as the men seek to have their conviction reexamined. A verdict is reached in Brian Camp's trial. (11/25/24) MORE

Kids Who Kill, Murder & Mayhem, Self-Defense ,

Latest Videos

Crowds of people outside

Lottery For Seats at Menendez Brothers Hearing

Photo of two young men who look alike.

Will the Menendez Brothers Be Freed Today?

Handsome man who appears to be a news anchor speaks with great fervor.

Jealous Ex Shot Dead Trial: Brian Camp Testifies in His Own Defense

Menacing looking prison inmate sits across from a journalist interviewing him.

‘Which Do You Think You Are: Sick and Treatable or Irredeemably Mad?’

Sandy-haired teenage boy stands in front of a swanky backyard pool.

Interview with a Killer: Sneak Peek at Season Finale

Splitscreen of two handsome tv news personalities.

'This Episode is Really About the Dark Recesses of the Adolescent Mind'

the menendez brothers

Newly Elected LA DA Speaks Out on Menendez Brothers Case

sofia koval appears in court

Teen Pleads No Contest After Grandmother Fatally Beaten

Splitscreen of file footale of the Menendez brothers and the Los Angeles DA.

LA DA Recommends Resentencing Menendez Brothers

Anna Maria Barrolt

Menendez Family Murders: Victims' Family Members Speak

george gascon and erik menendez

Menendez Brothers: What Does Life Look Like If They Are Released?

Menendez Brothers

Family Members of Menendez Brothers Push for Their Release

MORE VIDEOS