Impact Statements: Dima Tower 'Killed Two People Who Loved Him'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
Loved ones of victims Jennifer and Robbie Tower give victim impact statements after Dima Tower was convicted of their murders. Richard Pollock, a friend of the victims said Dima killed 'two people who loved him.' (11/14/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?