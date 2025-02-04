Is Collin Griffith's Mother a Victim or Not?

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Collin Griffith is accused of murdering his mother, Cathy Griffith. The defense team is going after the alleged victim. But is Cathy the victim? Or could Collin be a victim of Cathy? And, an update on the Socialite Manslaughter Trial. (2/3/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?