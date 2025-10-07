Judge Allows O'Keefes' Civil Case Against Karen Read to Move Forward

After refusing to dismiss claims of emotional distress against Karen Read, a judge has ruled that John O'Keefe's family's wrongful death suit can proceed. Read was acquitted of her boyfriend O'Keefe's murder earlier this year. (10/6/25) MORE

Civil Lawsuits

Latest Videos

MORE VIDEOS