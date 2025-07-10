Judge Ashley Explains Why Jury Won't Hear Phrase 'Arranged Marriage'

Court TV's Judge Ashley says seemingly innocuous terms can trigger cultural biases. She explains how the legal system requires focus to remain on admissible evidence and charges at hand, not emotionally charged or culturally loaded labels. (7/10/25) MORE

