Julie Grant: Everyone Is Dealing With Something, You Are Not Alone

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Many tragic cases stem from mental health issues, and Julie wanted to remind us to take care of ourselves. And, true crime trends in a full episode of Opening Statements. (5/16/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

After alerting the defense and prosecution to a clerical error, Judge Boyce ruled that the prosecution will not be allowed to amend the indictment.

Chad Daybell Murder Charge Stands Despite Error

Matt McCabe testifies in Karen Read trial.

McCabe on SUV Outside House: 'It Was Weird That They Hadn't Come In'

Photo of Colin Albert and 2 friends.

Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Colin Albert Testimony Highlights

Jurors heard a jailhouse call between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow. This phone call prompted investigators to search Chad's property, which led to the remains of JJ and Tylee. (5/15/24)

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 24 Recap

Female witness with long dark hair cries on the stand.

Witness Breaks Down on the Stand in Karen Read Trial

Suburban colonial home covered in snow.

Jury Hears For First Time That Read Was Driving SUV in Front of House

Ryan Nagel testifies in Read case.

Ryan Nagel: SUV Taillights Were Intact, Never Saw Person Lying on Lawn

Close-up of cotton swabs admitted into evidence in court.

Forensic Scientist: No Canine DNA on John O'Keefe's Shirt

Dr. Lily Marsden, who performed Tammy Daybell's autopsy, said she believes someone else restricted Tammy's airway causing her death.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 23 Recap

Tammy Daybell's sister testifies.

Tammy Daybell's Sister Recalls Their Plans to 'Be Old Ladies Together'

Forensic expert Joseph Scott Morgan joins Court TV to discuss the autopsies performed by Dr. Garth Warren on JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. JJ was found found wrapped in plastic and duct tape, while Tylee was found buried in a pet cemetery and severely burned.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 19 Recap

Surveillance video from a bar with spotlight on one man.

O'Keefe's Family Clutches Tissues, Strains to See His Final Moments

MORE VIDEOS