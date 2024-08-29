Julie Grant: Telles Verdict, Smith Parole Hearing, Farwell Arrest

On this episode of Opening Statements, Julie Grant examines this week’s top cases, including Robert Telles’ guilty verdict, Susan Smith’s upcoming parole hearing, and the arrest of Matthew Farwell in the death of Sandra Birchmore. (8/29/24)   MORE

witness swears in while holding up his right hand while standing at the witness box next to an American flag

Trucker's Girlfriend Murder Trial: Palmer Testifies in His Own Defense

Young, blonde male witness on the stand wears a navy blue polo shirt

Mother Texted Son: 'I'm scared for my life...he tried to strangle me'

Middle-aged defendant in a blue button-down shirt listens in court.

Defense Says No Blood, DNA or Prints Link Palmer to Goodrich's Death

mother and daughter smiling at the beach

Sydney Powell’s Attorneys Discuss Why She Should Get a New Trial

Closeup webcam video of a white male jail inmate in a ballcap on the phone.

Why Scott Peterson's In-N-Out Burger Order was a Red Flag to Police

Roberta Lee-Kennett takes the stand.

Investigative Reporter Murder Trial: Roberta Lee-Kennett Takes Stand

Woman with curly hair sits in court and speaks into a microphone.

Forensic Expert: Jennifer Paxton's DNA Found in Freezer, on Wall

Chad Daybell's sister-in-law testifies.

Sister-in-Law Says Chad Daybell Called Her a 'Pot Stirrer'

Julie Grant with a picture of Colby Ryan on the monitor behind her.

Julie Grant: Colby Ryan Was Betrayed By His Own Mother

Julie Grant with a picture of Sade Robinson on the monitor.

Julie Grant: Sometimes a Killer's Family is Traumatized by Murder

Julie Grant with a picture of Bryan Kohberger on the monitor.

Celestial Objects Can't Take the Stand: Why Stargazing is Not an Alibi

Julie Grant with a picture of Charles Vallow on the monitor.

Julie Grant: 'Charles Vallow Died Trying to Protect Those Children'

