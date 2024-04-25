Julie Grant: We Are One Step Closer to Justice for Madeline Soto

Julie says now that 13-year-old Madeline Soto's mother's boyfriend, Stephan Sterns, is charged with the girl's murder, things just got a whole lot worse for the accused killer. And, true crime trends in this Opening Statements full episode. (4/25/24)   MORE

toni mcclure appears in court

Prosecutor Seeking Life in Prison for Mother of Kinsleigh Welty

Christopher Gregor allegedly forced his six-year-old son, Corey Micciolo, to run on a treadmill because he believed the boy was “too fat” The child later died of injuries believed to be sustained from chronic abuse.

Man Accused of Abusing Son to Death

Christopher Gregor's son, Corey.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Jury Selection Underway

split screen shows harmony and adam montgomery

Judge Says Adam Montgomery Must Appear at Sentencing

Three people are facing charges after Kinsleigh Welty, 5, died due to severe neglect.

Kinsleigh Welty: 5-Year-Old Dies From Severe Malnourishment

Kevin Franke with dog and children (blurred faces)

Ruby Franke's Husband Files Lawsuit Against Jodi Hildebrandt

The panel analyze the conversations between Stephan Sterns and the sheriff during Sterns' jail transport in newly released video.

Analyzing Stephan Sterns in Newly Released Dashcam Footage

Volunteers say there is no evidence linking Elijah Vue to the salvage yard, but searchers have been covering a wide area in their efforts.

Elijah Vue Search: Volunteers Expand Search to Salvage Yard

Experts analyze Stephan Sterns' body language as he's transported by authorities after he was arrested.

Analyzing Stephan Sterns' Body Language in Police Vehicle After Arrest

An unknown woman called 911 to report Madeline Soto missing and the panel discuss who the caller may have been and how calm the person seems to be.

Unknown Woman Made 911 Call to Report Madeline Soto Missing

The medical examiner's office said the report is confidential and exempt from being publicly released.

Madeline Soto's Autopsy Report Can Not Be Released

photos of three people side by side

Jesse Vang to Stand Trial in Elijah Vue Case

