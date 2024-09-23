Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

Jury Seated in Jealous Husband Murder Trial

A jury has been seated in the trial of William ‘Bud’ Ackerman Jr., who is accused of hitting Kenneth McClendon with his car and killing him in May 2023. Prosecutors say McClendon was dating Ackerman's estranged wife. (9/23/24) MORE

Love Triangles, Murder & Mayhem

Brendan Banfield

Brendan Banfield Indicted in Double Homicide

Janeen Bouchard testifies in court

Victim's Mistress Describes Confrontation with Christine Ricci

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr at her sentencing

IN v. Elizabeth Fox-Doerr: Sentencing (Full Hearing)

Jennifer Dulos' son, Theodore, gave an impact statement saying,

Missing Mom Conspiracy Trial: Victim Impact Statements

After being convicted in March of conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution in the murder of Jennifer Dulos, Michelle Troconis was sentenced Friday.

Missing Mom Conspiracy Trial: Michelle Troconis Sentenced

Michelle Troconis speaks before sentencing saying,

Missing Mom Conspiracy Trial: Michelle Troconis Speaks

thomas randolph appears in court

Sentencing - NV v. Thomas Randolph: 'The Widower' Murder Trial

A jury deliberated before returning a verdict for Jesse Alvarez, who's accused in the 2021 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend's new fiancé.

Lover Stalker Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

Jesse Alvarez took the stand and told jurors that undiagnosed autism played a part in his obsession with ex-girlfriend.

Lover Stalker Murder Trial: Defendant Jesse Alvarez Takes the Stand

Jury deliberations began on Tuesday in the Missing Mom Conspiracy Trial.

Missing Mom Conspiracy Trial: Jury Deliberations Begin

evidence in the trial of michelle troconis

Missing Mom Conspiracy Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal

