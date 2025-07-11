Karen Read Seeks Dismissal of O'Keefe Family Wrongful Death Civil Suit

Karen Read has filed a motion to dismiss a wrongful death suit filed by John O'Keefe's family. The civil suit alleges Read outrageously created a false narrative. In her criminal case, Read was acquitted of second-degree murder. (7/10/25) MORE

Civil Lawsuits

Latest Videos

splitscreen: close up of a woman/wideshot of a row of people sitting in the courtroom gallery

Karen Read Seeks Dismissal of O'Keefe Family Wrongful Death Civil Suit

close-up photo of Diddy.

Judge Rules in Diddy's Favor By Narrowing Scope of Civil Suit

three men

Karen Read Gets New Attorneys For Civil Case

splitscreen: glamorous actress/handsome director

Judge: Justin Baldoni Can See Texts Between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift

A judge has dismissed actor/director Justin Baldoni's $400M lawsuit against Hollywood couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Judge Dismisses Justin Baldoni's Suit Against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

splitscreen: young guy looks defiant in court?young woman sobs in court

Harmony Montgomery's Mother Awarded $2.25M in Civil Settlement

Gwyneth Paltrow

Reflecting On Lawsuit, Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Legal System 'Broken'

shannon sharpe on set

Shannon Sharpe Addresses Rape Allegations in $50M Lawsuit

photo of Riley Strain on cell phone

Riley Strain's Family Sues Fraternity For His Death

splitscreen of two young black males who appear to be celebrities.

Record Label Files to Dismiss Drake's Suit Over Kendrick Lamar Song

photo of John-Paul and Mica Miller

New Lawsuits Allege Pastor John-Paul Miller Attacked Underage Girls

Splitscreen: 2 young Black men.

A$AP Relli Moves Forward With Civil Assault Lawsuit Against A$AP Rocky

MORE VIDEOS