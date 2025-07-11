Karen Read Seeks Dismissal of O'Keefe Family Wrongful Death Civil Suit

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Karen Read has filed a motion to dismiss a wrongful death suit filed by John O'Keefe's family. The civil suit alleges Read outrageously created a false narrative. In her criminal case, Read was acquitted of second-degree murder. (7/10/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?