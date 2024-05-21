Karen Read Trial: Jennifer McCabe To Face Cross-Examination

Jennifer McCabe faces cross-examination Tuesday in the Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial. When McCabe took the stand for the prosecution, she said Karen Read told her to Google, 'Hypothermia' and 'How long it takes to die in the cold?' (5/20/24)   MORE

Chad and Tammy Daybell’s children, Emma and Garth, testify on behalf of their father. Emma detailed Tammy's declining health issues and how her mother would drink colloidal silver daily, refuting previous testimony about Tammy's health.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 26 Recap

A lot of questions are being asked about Jenn Soto; and whether she knew about the abuse Madeline Soto was allegedly suffering at the hands of Stephan Sterns. Jenn allowed Stephan to sleep in the same bed as Madeline when she wasn't present.

What Did Jenn Soto Know and Could She Be Charged in Madeline’s Murder?

Emma Murray, daughter of Chad and Tammy Daybell, testifies.

Daybell Daughter: Mom Upped Life Insurance, Didn't Consult Dad

Gene Smith testifies in court

'She Was Scared For Her Life': Victim's Friends Testify Against TikTok Star

Audio of Stephan Sterns' February 27, 2024 police interview is released. The interview occurred before Madeline Soto's body was found and before the disturbing images on his phone were discovered.

Audio of Stephan Sterns' Police Interview Released

Court TV discusses the possible connections between the state and local police, the Albert and the McCabe families and how everyone knows each other in the Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial.

Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 14 Recap

A photo shows Chad Daybell reading

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Week 5 Recap

The house at 34 Fairview Road.

Witness Woke Up to Karen Read's Screams

Sentencing | NH v. Timothy Verrill: Small-Town Secrets Murder Trial

Victim's Urn at Timothy Verrill's sentencing

Mother Tells Daughter’s Convicted Killer ‘This is What I have Left to Talk To’

Before the state rested its case-in-chief, texts between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow were revealed in court. One of Lori's text reads,

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 25 Recap

