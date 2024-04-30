Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

John O'Keefe's brother, Paul, takes the stand on day 1 of the Karen Read murder trial. Paul O'Keefe gets emotional as he describes his brother's injuries, saying John's eyes looked like ping pong balls under his eyelids. (4/29/24)    MORE

Tammy Daybell's cousins take the stand. First cousin Patricia Later testified that Chad said a couple of odd things at Tammy's funeral, including that she

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 13 Recap

As the Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial gets underway Court TV examines the defense and prosecution's opening statements. Karen Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe. (4/29/24)

Prosecution v. Defense: Who Had a Better Day In the Karen Read Trial?

split screen of Barry and Suzanna Morphew

Suzanne Morphew's Autopsy Results Released

david yannetti speaks to jury

Karen Read Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

karen read appears in court

Karen Read Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Courtney Clenney's parents appear in court alongside their daughter. Courtney's parents have been charged with unauthorized use of a computer, allegedly accessing stabbing victim, Christian Obumseli's laptop.

Courtney Clenney and Her Parents Appear In Court Together

The panel recap the Karen Read case as the beginning of the trail draws near.

Recapping the Karen Read Case As Trial Is Set to Begin

Ron Arnold testified that Chad Daybell told him “When everything came out, that everything was going to be just fine,” when speaking about JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan's whereabouts. Months later, the children were found buried on his property.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 12 Recap

Ex-college professor Gowun Park entered a guilty plea on Thursday from charges stemming from the death of her husband. A judge sentenced Park to a maximum of 10 years in prison on reduced charges.

Ex-College Professor Gowun Park Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison

Jeremy Cooper, who was convicted of criminally negligent homicide for administering the sedative ultimately blamed for killing Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black massage therapist, is sentenced.

Paramedic Jeremy Cooper Sentenced In The Death of Elijah McClain

Elijah McClain's mother, Sheneen McClain, addresses the court ahead of Jeremy Cooper's sentencing.

Elijah McClain's Mother Speaks: 'Eternal Shame On You All'

