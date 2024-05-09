Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 7 Recap

Jurors see footage of Karen Read and John O'Keefe barhopping and the panel discuss their possible level of intoxication. Friends testified about Karen and John being affectionate and not seeing any evidence of problems in their relationship. (5/8/24)   MORE

Medical examiner, Dr. Thomas Andrew, takes the stand and said that Corey Micciolo's manner of death was homicide because the injuries could not have been self-inflicted. Micciolo had laceration of the heart and pulmonary contusion.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Day 5 Recap

Forensic expert Joseph Scott Morgan joins Court TV to discuss the autopsies performed by Dr. Garth Warren on JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. JJ was found found wrapped in plastic and duct tape, while Tylee was found buried in a pet cemetery and severely burned.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 19 Recap

The jury is showed video clips of Lori Vallow Daybell at a Burger King on the same day her brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed her estranged husband, Charles Vallow. Data shows Lori had Charles' phone with her on the day he was shot.

Lori Vallow Was at Burger King When Ex-Husband Was Shot and Killed

Booking photo of Jose Ibarra

Indictment Reveals New Details in Laken Riley's Murder

Surveillance video from a bar with spotlight on one man.

O'Keefe's Family Clutches Tissues, Strains to See His Final Moments

Surveillance video of people at a bar.

O'Keefe Best Friend Testifies As Jury Sees Bar Video From Night He Died

zoom screen showing four angles in court

Pathologist: Remains Found on Daybell Property Were 'Burned and Charred'

A couple holding a baby (the baby's face is blurred).

Could Brooks Houck's Own Words Come Back to Haunt Him?

Hospital surveillance footage.

Watch Gregor Leave ER as Nurses Scramble to Save 6-Year-Old Son's Life

christopher gregor appears in court

Forensic Pathologist Says Corey Micciolo's Injuries Not Self-Inflicted

Christopher Gregor's Google search history is addressed in court.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Day 4 Recap

