Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 7 Recap

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Jurors see footage of Karen Read and John O'Keefe barhopping and the panel discuss their possible level of intoxication. Friends testified about Karen and John being affectionate and not seeing any evidence of problems in their relationship. (5/8/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?