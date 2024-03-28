Lori Vallow Daybell's Cousin, Megan Conner, Joins Court TV

Friends of  Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell describe the intense relationship between the couple. Lori Vallow's cousin, Megan Conner, joins Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan. (3/27/24)   MORE

border patrol agent testifies in court

Agent Says George Kelly 'Didn't Look Like He Was Afraid'

Lori Vallow's cousin, Megan Conner, joins Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan. (3/27/24)

Chad Daybell's attorney said it's possible Lori Vallow Daybell may be called as a witness.

Lori Vallow Daybell Could be Called as Witness in Chad Daybell Trial

Prosecutors allege that the defense has been making calls to potential jurors, asking about their knowledge of stories on the case in preparation for their request for a change of venue.

Idaho Student Murders: Defense Making Calls to Potential Jurors

Federal prosecutors want to take a plea deal with Alex Murdaugh off the table, saying Murdaugh didn't tell the truth to FBI agents.

Alex Murdaugh: Federal Prosecutors Want Plea Deal Taken Off Table

Blake Scanlon was found guilty of first-degree murder and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

Blake Scanlon Found Guilty On All Counts

A jury deliberated for over four hours before returning a verdict for Blake Scanlon, a Massachusetts man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend.

Ex-Girlfriend Stabbed Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

Blake Scanlon sits at defense table

Prosecutor: Blake Scanlon Made 'Calculated, Cold-Blooded Choice'

split screen shows Julie Grant and Adam Cox

'Lori's Lies Divided Our Whole Family': Adam Cox Talks to Court TV

Blake Scanlon's defense attorney delivers closing arguments.

Defense: Blake Scanlon Guilty of 'Terrible, Serious Violent Crime'

Julie Grant with a picture of Donna Adelson on the monitor.

Julie Grant Explains Why She Believes Donna Adelson is Delusional

Chad Daybell's trial starts April 1.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Jury Selection Starts April 1

