Man Arrested at Travis Kelce's Home Trying to Serve Papers to Taylor Swift

Justin Fisher was charged with criminal trespassing after allegedly jumping a fence at Travis Kelce's home outside Kansas City. Fisher said he wanted to serve papers asking Taylor Swift in connection with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's lawsuit. (9 MORE

Celebrities on Trial, Civil Lawsuits

Latest Videos

Taylor Swift

Man Arrested at Travis Kelce's Home Trying to Serve Papers to Taylor Swift

O'Keefe family attorney Marc Diller

John O'Keefe's Family: Read Left John to Die, Turned Public Against Us

Karen Read's attorney Damon Seligson

Karen Read's Lawyer Calls Out Massive Cover-up, Demands Accountability

Cardi B verdict reactions

Reaction to Cardi B's Civil Assault Trial Verdict, Pen Throwing Incident

Cardi B gets into an SUV

Cardi B: Court TV 'Got Good Angles of Me'

plaintiff Emani Ellis' attorney argues in court

Cardi B Assault Trial: Plaintiff Rebuttal Closing Argument

Cardii B'd defense attorney

Cardi B's Defense: Ellis' Claims Are Unsubstantiated, No Real Harm Done

Cardi B gives a press conference

Cardi B: Next Time, 'I'm Going to Countersue, and I'm Gonna Make You Pay'

verdict announced in Cardi B civil assault trial.

Cardi B Assault Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Cardi in court

Cardi B's Defense Attorney's Closing Argument: No Proof, Just Profanity

Cardi B exits courthouse

Watch Cardi B Throw Pen at Photographer

Cardi B Prosecution closings

Cardi B Assault Trial: Plaintiff Closing Argument

MORE VIDEOS