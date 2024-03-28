Man Busted Trying to Break IN to Jail

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
A man is in jail after being caught trying to sneak INTO a jail with drugs he wanted to sell. He was found with 32 grams of meth after being seen cutting through a fence. Cops believe he'd planned to sneak the drugs in via a broken window. (3/28/24)
Do you want to continue watching?