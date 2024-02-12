Murder of Harmony Montgomery: Cross-Examination of Stepmother Resumes

- Watch Live
Kayla Montgomery was back on the stand this morning for another round of questioning by the prosecution. Kayla's estranged husband, Adam Montgomery, is accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter while the family was living in their car. (2/12/24) MORE
