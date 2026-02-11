Nancy Guthrie Abduction: Person of Interest Detained

- Watch Live
A person of interest in the abduction of Nancy Guthrie has been detained south of Tucson, Arizona. 'Today' host Savannah Guthrie's mom was last seen on Jan. 31 and reported missing the next day after not attending church services. (2/11/26) MORE
