Nancy Guthrie: Family Seeks Proof of Life Amid Ransom Note Reports

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
'Today' show anchor Savannah Guthrie and her siblings plead for their mother, Nancy Guthrie's safe return in an Instagram video. The autopsy reports reveal the number of times Spencer and Monique Tepe were shot. (2/5/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?