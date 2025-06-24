No More Purple Ties! Vinnie's Blue and Pink Ties Are Back in the Mix

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Vinnie has ceased wearing purple ties every night now that the Karen Read case is over. His blue and pink ties are back in the mix, so don't read anything into it. PLUS: A deep dive into the latest from the Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial. (6/23/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?