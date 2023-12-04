Gwyneth Paltrow v. Terry Sanderson: Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash

Plaintiff's Opening Statement

Terry Sanderson’s lawyer Lawrence Buhler said Gwyneth Paltrow recklessly skied into his client, knocking him out and causing him to suffer four broken ribs and a permanent brain injury for which he is seeking $3.2 million in damages. (3/21/23) MORE