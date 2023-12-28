32-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Dr. Galit Askenazi

- Watch Live
- Latest News
- Trial Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Latest News
- Trial Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Dr. Galit Askenazi
Another neuropsychologist, Dr. Askenazi, testified for the defense about an attention-seeking pattern observed in Sanderson's medical records that could explain his tendency to exaggerate symptoms. (3/29/23) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?