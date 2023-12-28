36-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Plaintiff's Closing Arguments

Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash Trial

Plaintiff's Closing Arguments

During the plaintiff's closing argument, Robert Sykes says Gwyneth Paltrow was distracted by her kids when she failed to see Terry Sanderson and crashed into him. Lawrence Buhler suggested the jury award Sanderson $3.2 million in damages. (3/30/23)   MORE

Terry Sanderson’s lawyer Lawrence Buhler

1-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Plaintiff's Opening Statement

Gwyneth Paltrow's attorney Steve Owens

2-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Defense Opening Statement

3_Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash_Craig Ramon

4-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Craig Ramon, Part 2

5-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Karlene Davidson

6-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Dr. Wendell Gibby, Part 1

7-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Dr. Wendell Gibby, Part 2

8-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Dr. Sam Goldstein

Dr. Alina Fong deposition

9-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Dr. Alina Fong

Polly Sanderson

10-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Polly Sanderson Grasham, Part 1

Polly Sanderson

11-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Polly Sanderson Grasham, Part 2

12-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Dr. Richard Boehme, Part 1

Dr. Richard Boehme

13-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Dr. Richard Boehme, Part 2

Mark Hareth

14-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Mark Herath

15-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Shae Sanderson Hareth

16-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow trial courtroom photo

17-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Outside the Presence of the Jury

Craig Ramon

18-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Craig Ramon, Part 3

19-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Terry Sanderson

Eric Christiansen

20-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Eric Christiansen

Whitney Smith

21-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Whitney Smith

Steve Graff

22-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Steve Graff

Dr. Irving Scher

23-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Steve Graff and Dr. Irving Scher

Paul Baugher

24-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Paul Braugher

Dr. Steven Edgely

25-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Dr. Steven Edgley

Keri Oaks

26-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Keri Oaks

Apple and Moses Martin

27-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Moses and Apple Martin

attorney addresses judge in courtroom

28-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Outside the Presence of the Jury

Dr. Carl Black

29-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Dr. Carl Black

Dr. Robert Hoesch

30-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Dr. Robert Hoesch

Dr. Angela Eastvoid

31-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Dr. Angela Eastvoid

Dr. Galit Askenazi

32-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Dr. Galit Askenazi

Terry Sanderson

33-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Terry Sanderson

Judge overseeing Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash trial

34-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Outside the Presence of the Jury

Dr. Richard Boehme

35-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Dr. Richard Boehme, Part 3

Robert Sykes delivers closing argument

Gwyneth Paltrow's attorney, Steve Owens

37-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Defense Closing Arguments

Peter Sorensen

38-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Plaintiff's Rebuttal

Gwyneth Paltrow reacts as the verdict in her trial is announced

39-Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash: Verdict