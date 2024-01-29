Pizza Delivery Murder Retrial: Erica Stefanko's Husband Testifies

Mike Stefanko, the husband of defendant Erica Stefanko and former best friend of convicted murderer Chad Cobb, testified that his wife never told him what happened the night of Ashley Biggs' murder. (1/29/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

crumbley school counselor testifies

School Shooter Mom Trial: Day 3 Recap

Juror Z testified that Becky Hill Influenced verdict.

Juror Drama at Alex Murdaugh's Evidentiary Hearing

photo of metal cage

Photos Show Metal Cell Where Richard Allen Sees Attorneys

Becky Hill's body language assessed by expert.

Inside Alex Murdaugh's Hearing: Becky Hill's Body Language on the Stand

three people sit around a table in surveillance video

'He's a Perfect Kid': Jury Sees Crumbley Parents' Interview After Shooting

Erica Stefanko takes the stand.

Erica Stefanko Takes Stand: Wasn't Sad Victim was Dead

Justice Toal sits on the bench

Justice Jean Toal Denies Alex Murdaugh's Motion For a New Trial

Becky Hill takes her oath.

Becky Hill's Full Testimony

Jennifer Crumbley's defense attorney speaks in court

Jennifer Crumbley's Attorney Apologizes for Comment in Court

Jennifer Crumbley stands in court

School Shooter Mom Trial: Jennifer Crumbley Addresses Court

Judge in Murdaugh evidentiary hearing.

Alex Murdaugh Hearing: Everything That Happened This Morning

mike stefanko testifies

Pizza Delivery Murder Retrial: Erica Stefanko's Husband Testifies

MORE VIDEOS