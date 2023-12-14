Prosecutor: 'His place of comfort was a closet with a blue tarp'

The prosecutor compared Shanda Vander Ark's special needs child's accommodations to a dog crate; the boy didn't have a bed, mattress or blanket. She was also asked if she'd stick a dog in an ice bath or feed a dog hot sauce as punishment. (12/14/23)   MORE

Latest Videos

photo of samantha woll

Suspect Charged With Murder of Detroit Synagogue President

Chanley Painter walks with Hannah Payne's attorney

Hannah Payne's Attorney Talks to Court TV Before Sentencing

A woman vomits on the witness stand

Tortured Son Murder Trial: Vander Ark Vomits on the Stand

From the bench logo gfx.

From the Bench: Remaining Professional in the Face of Horror

Jacorey Taylor

Witness Fearfully Says Brice Rhodes is Mastermind Behind Killings

Shanda Vander Ark talks about son's punishments.

Defendant Explains Telling Son To Drip Hot Sauce on Brother's Genitals

Shanda Vander Ark on cross.

Prosecutor: 'His place of comfort was a closet with a blue tarp'

Evidence photo of hot sauce bottle.

Defendant Explains Using Hot Sauce to Discipline Special Needs Son

Shanda Vander Ark on the stand.

Tortured Son Murder Trial: Defendant Shanda Vander Ark Testifies

Shanda Vander Ark in court on Dec. 13, 2023.

Tortured Son Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

Brice Rhodes looks at the camera in court

Witness to Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

split screen of teens in court

Video Evidence Delays Hearings for Teens Accused of Killing Classmate

MORE VIDEOS