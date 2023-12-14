Prosecutor: 'His place of comfort was a closet with a blue tarp'

- Watch Live
- Latest News
- Current Trials
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Latest News
- Current Trials
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
The prosecutor compared Shanda Vander Ark's special needs child's accommodations to a dog crate; the boy didn't have a bed, mattress or blanket. She was also asked if she'd stick a dog in an ice bath or feed a dog hot sauce as punishment. (12/14/23) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?