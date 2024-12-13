Retired Judge Larry Seidlin Reacts to Sarah Boone's Latest Letter

Days after she was sentenced to life in prison for murdering her boyfriend, Sarah Boone sent a lengthy letter to the judge, offering her forgiveness to everyone involved in the case. (12/13/24) MORE

Domestic Violence, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

larry seidlin interview

Retired Judge Larry Seidlin Reacts to Sarah Boone's Latest Letter

handwritten letter

'I'm Not a Murderer. I'm a Survivor.': Sarah Boone Pens Letter to Judge

Eva and Tommie Benefield speak outside of court

'Today's A Good Step': Benefield Family Reacts to Sentence

split screen of judge and defendant

Judge Denies Downward Departure for Ashley Benefield's Sentence

split screen of ashley benefield and eva benefield

Eva Benefield: 'You Managed to Orphan Not One, But Two Young Girls'

Sarah Boone sits in court

Suitcase Murder Trial: Sarah Boone Sentenced

Sarah Boone testifies

'I Forgive Jorge': Sarah Boone Speaks at Sentencing

Gabby Petito

Judge Tosses Petito Family’s Lawsuit Against Moab Police

Young female defendant looks nervous as verdict is read. Splitscreen with judge who listens too.

Cult Baby Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Blonde female attorney delivers a powerful argument.

Cult Baby Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal Closing Argument

Young female defendant listens in court as a witness testifies.

Doctor: Driver Thought She Passed Pain and Sin to Baby via Breast Milk

Courtney Clenney Bond Hearing

Judge Denies Bond for OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney

MORE VIDEOS