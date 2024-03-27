Sean Combs’ Homes Raided, Lawyer Says Raids Were ‘Excessive’

Sean “Diddy" Combs' lawyer said Tuesday that the searches of the rapper's Los Angeles and Miami properties by federal authorities in a sex trafficking investigation were ”a gross use of military-level force." (3/26/24)   MORE

The panel weighs in and discuss whether Sean 'Diddy' Combs has a genuine cause for concern.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs: What is His Best Legal Plan of Action After Raids?

Sean Combs’ Homes Raided, Lawyer Says Raids Were ‘Excessive’

Stephan Sterns was using the Telegram App, which is an encrypted instant messaging service.

What Was Stephan Sterns Using the Telegram App For?

Federal investigators raided two homes belonging to Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Federal Investigators Raid Sean 'Diddy' Combs' LA and Miami Homes

Madeline Soto's text messages suggested she wanted to live in the woods after her 13th birthday.

Madeline Soto Text Messages: Wanted to Live in Woods After Turning 13

The panel discuss and compare interviews Jenn Soto had on WFTV, which was in English and an interview on Telemundo 31 Orlando, which was in Spanish.

Jenn Soto Interviews Conducted in English and Spanish are Examined

The expert panel discuss how variables like weather conditions.

Madeline Soto Murder: Waiting On Medical Examiner Report

Experts weigh in on Kissimmee Police Chief Betty Holland saying that everyone who was close to Madeline Soto is a suspect.

Chief of Police: Everyone Close to Madeline Soto Is a Suspect

Chief Betty Holland provides an update on the progress made in the murder of Madeline Soto.

Police Provide Update on Madeline Soto Case

Julie Grant with a picture of Madeline Soto on the monitor.

Julie Grant: 'Pants On Fire, Jennifer Soto!'

Court TV retraces the alleged steps and route Stephan Sterns took on the morning of February 26.

Retracing Stephan Sterns' Story and Whether it Aligns With Evidence

Experts try to determine what happened between Madeline Soto's 13th birthday party and 8:19am.

Madeline Soto Murder: What Happened Between Her Party and 8:19 a.m.?

