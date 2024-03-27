Sean Combs’ Homes Raided, Lawyer Says Raids Were ‘Excessive’

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Sean “Diddy" Combs' lawyer said Tuesday that the searches of the rapper's Los Angeles and Miami properties by federal authorities in a sex trafficking investigation were ”a gross use of military-level force." (3/26/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?