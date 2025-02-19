Sheriff: Michigan Mother Abandoned Children For Years

A Michigan mother has been arrested after allegedly abandoning her three kids in a home for years. Officials say that the children were left in squalor, surviving on weekly drop-offs of prepared food. (2/19/25) MORE

Child Abuse

michigan abandonment case

Sheriff: Michigan Mother Abandoned Children For Years

