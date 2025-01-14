The Disappearance of Crystal Rogers | Vinnie Politan Investigates

Vinnie Politan investigates the 2015 disappearance of Crystal Rogers, a Kentucky mother of five, the arrest of her ex-boyfriend, Brooks Houck, in connection with her murder and the unsolved murder of her father. (01/13/25) MORE

Latest Videos

