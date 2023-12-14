Tortured Son Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

- Watch Live
Defendant Shanda Vander Ark's surviving son, Paul, testified against her, telling the jury about some of the punishments his mother made him give his brother. The alleged torture included ice baths, hot sauce on genitals, and starvation. (12/14/23) MORE
