Tortured Son Murder Trial: Responding Officer Speaks to Court TV

- Watch Live
- Latest News
- Current Trials
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Latest News
- Current Trials
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Lt. Joel Hoeksema had to describe the video, rather than show it in court, because the judge deemed it too horrific. Lt. Hoeksema spoke to Court TV after the verdict was announced in MI v. Sanda Vander Ark: Tortured Son Murder Trial. (12/15/23) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?