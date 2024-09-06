Victim to Verdict Season 2 Banner

Vinnie Politan Investigates: ‘My Daughter Did It’ Murder Trial

In this episode with Vinnie Politan, Laurie Shaver is accused of murdering her husband, Michael, and burying his body on their property, however, she claims her 7-year-old daughter shot him. (9/5/24) MORE

Elderly female defendant in a purple prison jumper sits at defense table.

Donna Adelson Back in Court: Judge Addresses Outstanding Motions

Deobra Redden Pleads Guilty

Judge Jumper Attempted Murder Trial: Defendant Suddenly Pleads Guilty

Law clerk Michael Lasso

Law Clerk Who Helped Judge Who Was Being Attacked Takes the Stand

Graphic of a man lunging at a judge and splitscreen of a defendant at the defense table and a female witness on the stand.

'I Didn't Think I Was Gonna Get Out of There': Judge Describes Attack

Man in an orange prison jumper is wheeled into court in a wheelchair.

Darrell Brooks Back in Court, Cries in Front of Judge

Older gentleman with grey, slicked-back hair, sharp suit and thick black glasses sits at defense table

State Wants Judge to Reconsider Dismissal of Case Against Alec Baldwin

The back of a female defendant's head as she sits in court.

Report: Sarah Boone Retains Her 9th Attorney

News anchor holds a microphone.

Matt Johnson Talks About His Jailhouse Interview with Robert Telles

Elderly woman at defense table wears a purple prison jumper.

Donna Adelson Hearing: Lawyers Argue Motions Ahead of Sept. 17 Trial

Elderly female defendant is sowrn in

Donna Adelson Speaks Prior to Motions Hearing

witness swears in while holding up his right hand while standing at the witness box next to an American flag

Trucker's Girlfriend Murder Trial: Palmer Testifies in His Own Defense

Young, blonde male witness on the stand wears a navy blue polo shirt

Mother Texted Son: 'I'm scared for my life...he tried to strangle me'

