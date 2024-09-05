Vinnie Politan Investigates: The Death of Baby Evelyn Boswell

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Vinnie Politan investigates the death of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell and her family's possible involvement after her mother, Megan Boswell, is charged with first-degree murder (9/4/24). MORE
Do you want to continue watching?