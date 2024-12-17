Wisconsin School Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Including Shooter

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
A school shooting in Wisconsin leaves three people dead, including the shooter. Authorities say six others were injured at the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin. Big developments in the Diddy and Jay-Z rape allegations. (12/16/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?