CA v. Jesse Alvarez: Lover Stalker Murder Trial

Posted at 4:39 PM, February 26, 2024
SAN DIEGO (Court TV) — Testimony is underway in the case of a California man accused in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend’s new fiancé. The ex-girlfriend took the stand earlier today.

Court TV is bringing you gavel-to-gavel coverage of this all-new case that’s already in session. It’s so good, we decided to dive in even though opening statements began last week. We’re working to get you all caught up, but here’s what you need to know so far.

Jesse Alvarez is pictured in court.

Defendant Jesse Alvarez is pictured in court on Feb. 26, 2024. (Scripps News San Diego)

Jesse Milton Alvarez allegedly gunned down teacher Mario Fierro as the victim left home for his job at San Diego’s Cathedral Catholic High School the morning of Feb. 1, 2021.

Prosecutors say Alvarez was dressed all in black with his firearms painted white when he drove his brother’s car to the home of Fierro, 37, in San Diego’s North Park. Alvarez reportedly waited about an hour for Fierro to emerge and opened fire when he came outside at about 7 a.m., shooting him several times. Fierro died at the scene. Alvarez wasn’t captured by authorities until much later in the day.

Alvarez was reportedly upset because Fierro had become engaged to Amy Gembara, whom Alvarez, now 32, had dated for over three years.

Amy Gembara takes the witness stand in the case against Jesse Alvarez,

Amy Gembara takes the witness stand in the case against Jesse Alvarez, who’s accused of gunning down her fiancé, Mario Fierro. (Scripps News San Diego)

Gembara, who maintains she broke off her relationship with Alvarez in Sept. 2019, requested a restraining order in Jan. 2020. At the time, she accused Alvarez of cyberstalking and an attempted break-in at her apartment, which forced her to change her locks and install cameras.

In her filing documents, Gembara stated that Alvarez “engaged in a pattern of control, manipulation, and emotional abuse,” and that his behavior became “erratic and escalated over time” following their breakup.

The judge ultimately denied Gembara’s restraining order request, saying she “did not meet her burden of proof that abuse has occurred within the meaning of the Domestic Violence Protection Act.”

A photograph of shooting victim Mario Fierro is displayed.

A photograph of shooting victim Mario Fierro is displayed during opening statements in the case against accused gunman Jesse Alvarez. (Scripps News San Diego)

At a preliminary hearing in Feb. 2022, investigators said Alvarez had taken classes at a gun range prior to the shooting and had allegedly asked an instructor: “Where’s the best place to shoot someone to kill them?”

Alvarez has pled not guilty to charges of murder as well as a special circumstance allegation of lying in wait. He’s currently being held without bond at the George Bailey Detention Facility in San Diego.

If convicted, Alvarez faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors opted not to pursue the death penalty, even though the special circumstance allegation would have allowed them to do so.

