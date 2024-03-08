Jealous ex-boyfriend admits to killing ex’s new fiancé

SAN DIEGO (Scripps News San Diego) — The man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s fiancé took the stand in his murder trial this week.

On Wednesday, Jesse Alvarez had testified that his undiagnosed autism and obsessive compulsive disorder contributed to his obsession with his ex, Amy Gembara.

On Thursday, Alvarez described the shooting from his perspective and the weeks leading up to it. In the early morning of February 1, 2021, he said he drove to the apartment of Cathedral High school teacher Mario Fierro, who was recently engaged Gembara. Alvarez testified that he shot Fierro after Fierro started hitting him first.

“He got his fingers around the trigger and he pulled it and the gun discharged and I screamed because I was so afraid,” said Alvarez.

But prosecutors say Fierro’s murder was premeditated — arguing that just five hours after a photo was posted on social media showing Gembara and Fierro happily engaged, Alvarez began to Google search phrases that included: “how to hire a hit man,” “how to commit the perfect murder,” “how police can track you through your phone,” and “how to shoot someone with a 9mm glock.”

In response to the prosecution’s questions about those searches, Alvarez responded: “Those Google searches you keep referring to are things that are very obvious. I mean…how to shoot someone with a 9mm…you pull the trigger, right?”

Alvarez appeared calm and collected as he answered questions and admitted to shooting Fierro six times before leaving the scene. He also admitted to signing up for shooting lessons and in relation to his ex, admitted to having an “unhealthy obsession with trying to be in her life.”

His defense attorneys are arguing that undiagnosed autism and obsessive compulsive disorders contributed to Alvarez’s words and actions.

The defense also called a forensic psychologist to the stand who evaluated Alvarez following his arrest and confirmed she diagnosed him with both Autism Spectrum Disorder and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.

Closing arguments are scheduled to take place Friday, March 8.

This story was originally published by Scripps News San Diego, an E.W. Scripps Company.