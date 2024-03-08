Jealous ex-boyfriend admits to killing ex’s new fiancé

Posted at 7:53 AM, March 8, 2024
Scripps News San Diego Scripps News San Diego

SAN DIEGO (Scripps News San Diego) — The man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s fiancé took the stand in his murder trial this week.

On Wednesday, Jesse Alvarez had testified that his undiagnosed autism and obsessive compulsive disorder contributed to his obsession with his ex, Amy Gembara.

On Thursday, Alvarez described the shooting from his perspective and the weeks leading up to it. In the early morning of February 1, 2021, he said he drove to the apartment of Cathedral High school teacher Mario Fierro, who was recently engaged Gembara. Alvarez testified that he shot Fierro after Fierro started hitting him first.

jesse alvarez testifies

Defendant Jesse Alvarez testifies in his murder trial Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (Scripps News San Diego)

“He got his fingers around the trigger and he pulled it and the gun discharged and I screamed because I was so afraid,” said Alvarez.

But prosecutors say Fierro’s murder was premeditated — arguing that just five hours after a photo was posted on social media showing Gembara and Fierro happily engaged, Alvarez began to Google search phrases that included: “how to hire a hit man,” “how to commit the perfect murder,” “how police can track you through your phone,” and “how to shoot someone with a 9mm glock.”

In response to the prosecution’s questions about those searches, Alvarez responded: “Those Google searches you keep referring to are things that are very obvious. I mean…how to shoot someone with a 9mm…you pull the trigger, right?”

Alvarez appeared calm and collected as he answered questions and admitted to shooting Fierro six times before leaving the scene. He also admitted to signing up for shooting lessons and in relation to his ex, admitted to having an “unhealthy obsession with trying to be in her life.”

His defense attorneys are arguing that undiagnosed autism and obsessive compulsive disorders contributed to Alvarez’s words and actions.

The defense also called a forensic psychologist to the stand who evaluated Alvarez following his arrest and confirmed she diagnosed him with both Autism Spectrum Disorder and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.

Closing arguments are scheduled to take place Friday, March 8.

This story was originally published by Scripps News San Diego, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

Jesse Alvarez is pictured in court.

CA v. Jesse Alvarez: Lover Stalker Murder Trial

Jesse Alvarez is accused in the shooting death of teacher Mario Fierro, his ex-girlfriend's new fiancé. More

Jesse Alvarez took the stand and told jurors that undiagnosed autism played a part in his obsession with ex-girlfriend.

Lover Stalker Murder Trial: Defendant Jesse Alvarez Takes the Stand

Defendant Jesse Alvarez took the stand and told jurors that undiagnosed autism played a part in his obsession with ex-girlfriend, Amy Gembara. More

A man testifies in court

Principal Says Defendant Repeatedly Tried to Come on Campus

The principal of the school where the victim worked testified to Jesse Alvarez's repeated attempts to apply to work at and come onto campus. More

TRENDING

James Crumbley speaks to his lawyer in court
Julie Grant with James and Jennifer Crumbley on the monitor.
Kayla Montgomery wipes away a tear
Julie Grant with a picture of Halyna Hutchins behind her on the monitor.

LATEST NEWS

James Crumbley speaks to his lawyer in court
katrina baur appears in zoom
Jackson Mahomes sits in court
jesse alvarez testifies

SCRIPPS NEWS

Jackson Mahomes enters no contest plea in misdemeanor battery case
Mom arrested for mixing drink that sent son's classmate to hospital
Ex-Congressional candidate wanted in Las Vegas murder turns self in