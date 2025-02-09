Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial: Luigi Sementilli Testifies | Court TV Podcast

Posted at 8:00 AM, February 9, 2025
In January 2017, celebrity stylist Fabio Sementilli was fatally stabbed in his own home. Five months later his wife, Monica, and her secret boyfriend, Robert Baker, were charged with his murder. Authorities allege Monica planned the killing for Fabio’s $1.6 million life insurance policy. This episode of the Court TV Podcast takes you inside the courtroom as the victim’s son, Luigi Sementilli, takes the stand to testify against his stepmother.

For more on the Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial, CLICK HERE.

